Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OTV2 stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.80. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.50 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

