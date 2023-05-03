Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance
OTV2 stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.80. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.50 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00 and a beta of -0.11.
About Octopus Titan VCT
