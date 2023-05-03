Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.00 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Insider Activity at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

In related news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

