Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of ONBPO stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.
About Old National Bancorp
