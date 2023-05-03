Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,410,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

