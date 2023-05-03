Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Trading Up 5.9%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. 50,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 90,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $424.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.03% and a negative net margin of 4,951.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought 3,323,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,400,245.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 749,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired 3,323,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,208,731.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,400,245.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $160,000. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

