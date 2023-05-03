Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 584.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 355,831 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after buying an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 151,223 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

