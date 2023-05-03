ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.
Shares of ON stock opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
