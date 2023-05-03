ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

