Optimism (OP) Price Hits $2.11 on Major Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00007466 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $665.87 million and approximately $79.76 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

