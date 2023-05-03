O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $941.87

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $941.87 and last traded at $939.00, with a volume of 29179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $936.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $855.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

