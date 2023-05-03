Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace Acquires 465 Shares

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $12,513.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,782. The firm has a market cap of $832.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Several research firms have weighed in on OBNK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 157.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Articles

