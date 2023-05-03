Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.