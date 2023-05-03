Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.
Otter Tail Price Performance
Shares of OTTR stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
