Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Otter Tail Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
