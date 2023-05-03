Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $301.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

