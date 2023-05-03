Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. 401,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 526,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $951.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $85,986.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,559 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $37,977.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,868 shares of company stock worth $1,682,074 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

