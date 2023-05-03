Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.
Pacific Valley Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PVBK remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.41. Pacific Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.88.
About Pacific Valley Bancorp
