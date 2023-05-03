Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 3.6%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. 213,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,308,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.