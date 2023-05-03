Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $204.22. The company had a trading volume of 967,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

