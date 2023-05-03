Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$2.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

