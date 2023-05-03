Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$2.12 EPS.
Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.22.
Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.