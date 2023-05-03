Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Partners Group Global Income Fund Stock Performance
