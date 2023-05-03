PAX Gold One Day Volume Hits $11.75 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $2,013.75 or 0.07036120 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $546.09 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

