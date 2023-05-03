Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $370.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.82.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.07. 236,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,083. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.08. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

