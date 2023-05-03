Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.13.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4,729.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.