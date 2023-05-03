Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Approximately 283,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 480,427 shares.The stock last traded at $10.29 and had previously closed at $9.36.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($11.87) in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

