PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of PENN opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,504,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

