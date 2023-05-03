Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $12.49 on Wednesday, hitting $293.82. The stock had a trading volume of 233,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,426. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $299.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,818.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,469 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,206,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.