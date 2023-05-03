Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $300.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $279.00 to $301.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock traded up $12.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.82. The company had a trading volume of 233,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,426. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $299.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,818.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock worth $2,344,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

