PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after buying an additional 816,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,882,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,679,000 after purchasing an additional 138,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo stock opened at $192.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

