Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $231.00 million-$237.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.58 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 18.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.