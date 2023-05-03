Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $9.10. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 80,391 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.76 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which engages in the provision of nuclear and mixed waste management services. It operates through the Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

