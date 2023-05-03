Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $9.10. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 80,391 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which engages in the provision of nuclear and mixed waste management services. It operates through the Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.