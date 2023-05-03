Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $220.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

