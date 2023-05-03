Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Posts Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. 4,058,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,432,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

