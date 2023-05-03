PFSweb (PFSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $98.52 million for the quarter.

PFSweb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $92.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PFSweb

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 623,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,119.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PFSweb by 2,147.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 516,958 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 19,768.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,160 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

