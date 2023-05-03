Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -4,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $790.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

