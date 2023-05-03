PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

PCK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 3,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

