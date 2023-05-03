PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 76,041 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

