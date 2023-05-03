PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PHK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 326,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,049. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

