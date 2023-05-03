PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PHK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 326,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,049. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.