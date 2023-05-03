PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,018. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

