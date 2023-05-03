PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,018. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.