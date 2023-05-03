PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of PML stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,713. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

