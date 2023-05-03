PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 12,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,854. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $725,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

