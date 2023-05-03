PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 12,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,854. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $725,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.