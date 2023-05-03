PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 13,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

