Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 252,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

