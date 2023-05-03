PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. 168,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,958. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

