PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $61.51 and last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 23213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

PJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.78.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

