Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 3.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $45,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 702,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

