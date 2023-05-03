Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Buys $14,438.10 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire acquired 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $14,438.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,175,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 21,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,231. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -124.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,139,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

