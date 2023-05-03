Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Purchases $37,719.50 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire acquired 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $37,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,173,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,700,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 21,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.82. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -124.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

Recommended Stories

