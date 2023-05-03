Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.00. Premier shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 212,733 shares traded.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after acquiring an additional 248,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,771,000 after purchasing an additional 133,925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,423,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,478 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

