Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1,616.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after purchasing an additional 423,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 165,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.27. The company had a trading volume of 842,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,106. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.48. The company has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.