Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 296 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $176.49. 793,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,371. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.