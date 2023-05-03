Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.61. 362,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,445. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

